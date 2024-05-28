Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240531-N-ER894-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Vitor Belfort, Brazilian boxer and retired mixed martial arts fighter, right, trains with Lt. David Palencia, from Malden, Massachusetts, during a fitness session hosted by the Finding Mastery team in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 10:07
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a fitness session with Vitor Belfort [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    martial arts
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Finding Mastery
    Vitor Belfort

