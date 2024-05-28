USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a fitness session with Vitor Belfort

240531-N-ER894-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Vitor Belfort, Brazilian boxer and retired mixed martial arts fighter, right, trains with Lt. David Palencia, from Malden, Massachusetts, during a fitness session hosted by the Finding Mastery team in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

