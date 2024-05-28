Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marching In the Spirit: 407th CA BN Hosts a Norwegian Ruck March [Image 3 of 4]

    Marching In the Spirit: 407th CA BN Hosts a Norwegian Ruck March

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Arden Hills, MN – Soldiers with the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion march up a hill during a Marsjmerket Spiritual Fitness and Resiliency event here two weeks ago. The event was hosted by the unit’s unit ministry team and allowed Soldiers an opportunity to earn a Norwegian Ruck March badge and improve their physical fitness.
    (Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 353rd CACOM, U.S. Army Reserve)

    This work, Marching In the Spirit: 407th CA BN Hosts a Norwegian Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Affairs

    Physical Fitness
    Spiritual
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Civil Affairs
    353rd CACOM
    Norwegian Ruck March

