Marching In the Spirit: 407th CA BN Hosts a Norwegian Ruck March

Arden Hills, MN – Soldiers with the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion secure the straps on a rucksack during a Marsjmerket Spiritual Fitness and Resiliency event here two weeks ago. The event was hosted by the unit’s unit ministry team and allowed Soldiers an opportunity to earn a Norwegian Ruck March badge while encouraging spiritual readiness.

(Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 353rd CACOM, U.S. Army Reserve)

