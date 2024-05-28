Arden Hills, MN – A Soldier with the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion and Chaplain (Cpt.) Benjamin Ziegler, a chaplain with the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion (right), go over a ruck march course route during a Marsjmerket Spiritual Fitness and Resiliency event here two weeks ago. The event was hosted by the unit’s unit ministry team and allowed Soldiers an opportunity to earn a Norwegian Ruck March badge and improve their mental resiliency.

(Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 353rd CACOM, U.S. Army Reserve)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 10:09 Photo ID: 8443972 VIRIN: 240313-A-BD830-1002 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 6.02 MB Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marching In the Spirit: 407th CA BN Hosts a Norwegian Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.