    Determination and grit personified

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christopher Booker 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 626TH Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division prepare to roll out on a refueling convoy during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center May 31, 2024, near Hohenfels, Germany. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Christopher Booker)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8443776
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-AR417-8172
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    usarmy
    CombinedResolve
    ReadyandPostured

