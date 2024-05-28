U.S. Soldiers with the 626TH Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division prepare to roll out on a refueling convoy during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center May 31, 2024, near Hohenfels, Germany. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Christopher Booker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8443776 VIRIN: 240531-Z-AR417-8172 Resolution: 4449x3643 Size: 1.31 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Determination and grit personified, by CPT Christopher Booker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.