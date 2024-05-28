Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christopher Booker 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, conduct casualty operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center May 31, 2024, near Hohenfels, Germany. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Christopher Booker)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 04:50
    Photo ID: 8443774
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-AR417-1250
    Resolution: 2509x3427
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Stronger together [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Christopher Booker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

