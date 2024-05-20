Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 begins

HOHENFELS, Germany – U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and militaries from 15 European partner nations initiated Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2, a collaborative U.S.-led exercise focused on interoperability between allied and partner nations, which runs from May 13 - June 12, 2024 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany.



More than 4,000 military personnel have assembled to demonstrate multi-domain combat training readiness with strategic NATO alliances as they operate together in a dynamic security environment.



Approximately 2,500 Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division of the XVIII Airborne Corps (from Fort Liberty, North Carolina); 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky); and the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment (from Grafenwoehr, Germany) will be on-hand to train alongside allied and partner nations to ensure our forces are ready to rapidly respond to crises with their capabilities.



USEUCOM prepares ready forces, deters conflict, enables the NATO alliance, strengthens partnerships and counters transnational threats in order to protect and defend the United States. The ability of USEUCOM forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our allies and partners during Combined Resolve is critical to maintaining the capabilities to meet the defense challenges of today and tomorrow.



The 7th Army Training Command provides the training areas and logistical support to ensure safety and operational readiness for Exercise Combined Resolve to guarantee the best “train as we fight” scenarios.



“Each [Combined Resolve] rotation conducted at JMRC is uniquely designed based off the unit’s training objectives and composition,” said Maj. Jesse E. de Anda, lead planner with JMRC. “We also look at the interoperability of nations participating in the rotation.”



Interoperability is an essential element of agility and allows U.S. joint forces to readily adapt to dynamic security environments.



“Each nation brings to the fight their own unique equipment and doctrine,” said de Ana. “Understanding these key differences brings an opportunity [for] everyone involved to work through these challenges head on.”



Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 allows the U.S. and its allies and partners to refine existing, and develop new, battlefield-critical capabilities. U.S. participants come from multiple service components, including the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.



“I hope to sharpen the spear of the Army, by utilizing [my] and my team’s skills to make the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division; our allied forces and partner nation forces into a more effective and more lethal fighting force,” said U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Bayardo Solorza, psychological operations (PSYOP) officer with the 325th Tactical PSYOP Company.



Combined Resolve 24-2 is a major investment in the cohesion of the NATO alliance and overall readiness of allies and partners to work together in a dynamic security environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 10:42 Story ID: 472321 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 begins, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.