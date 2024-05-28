Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tristan Lake, center, a water support maintenance chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, left, commanding officer of CLB-15, 15th MEU, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), how to utilize a water testing kit to evaluate water quality during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8443662
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-HP224-1081
|Resolution:
|7719x5149
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
