    Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System [Image 6 of 7]

    Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tristan Lake, center, a water support maintenance chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, left, commanding officer of CLB-15, 15th MEU, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), how to utilize a water testing kit to evaluate water quality during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8443662
    VIRIN: 240531-M-HP224-1081
    Resolution: 7719x5149
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    Tiger Strike 24
    10th BDE (Para)

