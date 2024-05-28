Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System [Image 4 of 7]

    Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Murgel, right, a water section non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows the inside of a water bowl to Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, right, commanding officer of CLB-15, 15th MEU, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), demonstrating the mobile water purification process during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    Tiger Strike 24
    10th BDE (Para)

