Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Murgel, right, a water section non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows the inside of a water bowl to Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, right, commanding officer of CLB-15, 15th MEU, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), demonstrating the mobile water purification process during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

