Water support technicians assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate results of the water purification system during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 22:25 Photo ID: 8443657 VIRIN: 240531-M-HP224-1144 Resolution: 5238x7853 Size: 3.81 MB Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike 24: CLB-15 Employs Mobile Water Purification System [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.