    George Washington Conducts Medical Training Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    George Washington Conducts Medical Training Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sarah G. Williams, from Dallas, Texas, assigned to medical department, prepares to act as a casualty during a medical training drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 30, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8443583
    VIRIN: 240530-N-LN274-1034
    Resolution: 3243x2250
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Medical Training Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SA Roselia Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    CVN73
    Southern Seas
    USSGW

