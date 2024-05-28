George Washington conducts medical training drill

Sailors participate in a medical training exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 30, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation.
