U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay, speak during a visit to the command’s headquarters in Miami. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and Department of Defense leaders to discuss regional security and the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
This work, President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 7 of 7], by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paraguayan President Visits SOUTHCOM
