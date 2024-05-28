U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), greets Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay, during a visit to the command’s headquarters in Miami. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and Department of Defense leaders to discuss regional security and the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:42 Photo ID: 8443535 VIRIN: 240531-A-BD526-3019 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 907.8 KB Location: MIAMI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 7 of 7], by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.