Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 4 of 7]

    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay, render honors during a visit to the command’s headquarters in Miami. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and Department of Defense leaders to discuss regional security and the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8443538
    VIRIN: 240531-A-BD526-3098
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1008.85 KB
    Location: MIAMI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 7 of 7], by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command
    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command
    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command
    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command
    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command
    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command
    President of Paraguay visits U.S. Southern Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Paraguayan President Visits SOUTHCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    southcom
    paraguay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT