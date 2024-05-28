Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command

    CUBA

    05.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Capt. Richard Zeber, center, is piped ashore from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, May 31, 2024. U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8443449
    VIRIN: 240531-N-DN657-1064
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Change of command
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic: NMFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT