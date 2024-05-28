U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command

Capt. Richard Zeber, center, is piped ashore from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, May 31, 2024. U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Holds Change of Command Ceremony
