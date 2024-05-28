U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Richard Zeber, center, is piped ashore from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, May...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Richard Zeber, center, is piped ashore from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, May 31, 2024. U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay held a change of command ceremony at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, May 31.



Capt. Tammy E. Servies relieved Capt. Richard Zeber as commanding officer of USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay (USNH GB) and commander of Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay.



Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and chief of the Medical Service Corps, served as presiding officer for the ceremony and attended virtually.



“As the [Immediate Superior in Command], I am incredibly proud to share the accomplishments the team has had in the last few years. There were a lot of challenges that [Capt. Zeber] and I discussed, and he worked hard on,” Case said.



During Zeber’s command, he led a hospital staff of more than 600 deployed Army and Navy personnel to deliver highly reliable medical care, increasing warfighter readiness and providing services for 4,500 residents. He achieved hospital re-accreditation, implemented the conversion to MHS GENESIS and made significant improvements in civilian hiring.



“The whole blood procurement process initiative that ensures in the event of a mass casualty situation, the hospital will have essential blood resources…that’s forward thinking,” Case said.



Zeber, a Rocky River, Ohio, native and Navy Medical Service Corps officer, assumed responsibility of the three commands May 12, 2022.



“USNMRTC, USNH and JMG staff, thank you for all you do, every day,” Zeber said. “Keep caring, connecting, training and projecting because, ‘Together we are medical!’ in support of each other, our patients and our partners.”



Servies, a native of Hammond, Indiana, was commissioned as an Ensign in 1999 and graduated from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences with a Doctor of Medicine degree in 2003. A Medical Corps officer, she previously served as the executive officer of Naval Medical Research Unit INDO PACIFIC, Singapore.



“Capt. Servies, your worldwide clinical, operational and executive healthcare experience will enrich the command and our ability to best serve the community and area of operation during your tenure,” Zeber said. “Congratulations on this opportunity to lead a dynamic, motivated and skilled team!”



After reading her orders, Servies accepted the charge of command.



“I know this is a challenging place to be, whether you are permanent party or on deployment,” Servies said. “I’ve truly been amazed by the resilience and can-do spirit [I have witnessed]. The way I’ve seen you lift each other up this week with celebrations, award ceremonies, promotions and how you have pushed through the tougher times has truly been inspirational.



“You are all here to meet the medical mission of providing ready reliable medical care and health services to all who live and work here,” Servies said as she addressed the service members and civilians of her three commands. “I am here to help you meet that mission and reach your other professional goals. I want to get to know each and every one of you and help you make those special contributions to the military and the world…I look forward to working with all of you.”



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly Special Category Residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



