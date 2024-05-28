U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay change of command

Capt. Richard Zeber, left, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Commanding Officer, ceremonishly relinquishes command to Capt. Tammy Servies during the USNMRTC GB change of command ceremony, May 31, 2024. USNMRTC GB is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

