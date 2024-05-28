Unified Command prepares to lift remaining sections of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage

Salvage crews with the Unified Command prepare to lift one of two 500-plus ton sections of bridge truss that remain in the federal navigation channel early Friday morning, May 31, 2024. With the current specifications of the limited access channel (50-foot depth and 400-foot width), all previous shipping traffic can return to the Port of Baltimore, and these final cuts and lifts are an important next step in re-opening the full 700-foot width of the federal navigation channel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

