    Unified Command prepares to lift remaining sections of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage [Image 3 of 10]

    Unified Command prepares to lift remaining sections of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvage crews with the Unified Command prepare to lift one of two 500-plus ton sections of bridge truss that remain in the federal navigation channel early Friday morning, May 31, 2024. With the current specifications of the limited access channel (50-foot depth and 400-foot width), all previous shipping traffic can return to the Port of Baltimore, and these final cuts and lifts are an important next step in re-opening the full 700-foot width of the federal navigation channel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8443419
    VIRIN: 240531-A-WK509-1098
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    This work, Unified Command prepares to lift remaining sections of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

