Salvage crews with the Unified Command prepare to lift one of two 500-plus ton sections of bridge truss that remain in the federal navigation channel early Friday morning, May 31, 2024. With the current specifications of the limited access channel (50-foot depth and 400-foot width), all previous shipping traffic can return to the Port of Baltimore, and these final cuts and lifts are an important next step in re-opening the full 700-foot width of the federal navigation channel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Thomas I. Deaton)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8443427
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-WK509-1075
|Resolution:
|4690x3127
|Size:
|11.66 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unified Command prepares to lift remaining sections of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
