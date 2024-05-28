Marc Graham, Buffalo District health physicist, discusses information displayed on a poster at the Buffalo District Harshaw FUSRAP site public information session, Cleveland, Ohio, May 30, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public information session for the local community to provide an opportunity to engage with members of the USACE project delivery team and gain a deeper understanding of the activities taking place at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 16:17
|Photo ID:
|8443148
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-VR700-3007
|Resolution:
|2048x991
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS
