Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session

Marc Graham, Buffalo District health physicist, discusses information displayed on a poster at the Buffalo District Harshaw FUSRAP site public information session, Cleveland, Ohio, May 30, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public information session for the local community to provide an opportunity to engage with members of the USACE project delivery team and gain a deeper understanding of the activities taking place at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US