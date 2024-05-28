Members of the community within the area of the Harshaw remediation site listen as Amy Gaskill, Buffalo District Outreach Specialist, hosts the meeting and provides an introduction on the speakers and information addressed during the meeting, Cleveland, Ohio, May 30, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public information session for the local community to provide an opportunity to engage with members of the USACE project delivery team and gain a deeper understanding of the activities taking place at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:17 Photo ID: 8443122 VIRIN: 240530-A-VR700-3018 Resolution: 2048x1208 Size: 2.17 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.