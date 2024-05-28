Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session [Image 2 of 4]

    Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the community within the area of the Harshaw remediation site listen as Amy Gaskill, Buffalo District Outreach Specialist, hosts the meeting and provides an introduction on the speakers and information addressed during the meeting, Cleveland, Ohio, May 30, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public information session for the local community to provide an opportunity to engage with members of the USACE project delivery team and gain a deeper understanding of the activities taking place at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8443122
    VIRIN: 240530-A-VR700-3018
    Resolution: 2048x1208
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session
    Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session
    Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session
    Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Harshaw
    Public Information Session

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT