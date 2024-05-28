Ashley Pomaski, Buffalo District environmental engineer, discusses information about the displayed poster with attendees of the Harshaw FUSRAP site public information session, Cleveland, Ohio, May 30, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public information session for the local community to provide an opportunity to engage with members of the USACE project delivery team and gain a deeper understanding of the activities taking place at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:17 Photo ID: 8443116 VIRIN: 240530-A-VR700-3028 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.96 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cleveland FUSRAP Harshaw Site Public Information Session [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.