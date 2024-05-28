U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command, are briefed on the Zone 1 construction status during a command team visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Zone 1 of the rebuild is centered around the F-35A Lightning II aircraft operations and the necessary infrastructure to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier.)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8442641
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-WQ860-1227
|Resolution:
|5423x3608
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future
