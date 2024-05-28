ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command, are briefed on the Zone 1 construction status during a command team visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Zone 1 of the rebuild is centered around the F-35A Lightning II aircraft operations and the necessary infrastructure to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier.)

