    ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future [Image 3 of 3]

    ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command, are briefed on the Zone 1 construction status during a command team visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Zone 1 of the rebuild is centered around the F-35A Lightning II aircraft operations and the necessary infrastructure to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier.)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:01
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    leadership
    ACC
    COMACC
    Tyndall

