U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Flores, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, briefs Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Flores provided the ACC command team and their spouses with updates on the 95th FGS and their current operations as the installation adapts to the F-35A Lightning II aircraft mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future
