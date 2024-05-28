U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Russell Poulson, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, briefs Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Wilsbach, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, and their spouses received a firsthand look at the installation rebuild and the innovation Team Tyndall has implemented during the transition to an operational combat fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier)

ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future