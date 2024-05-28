Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Twentynine Palms, Ca. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Buck, standing, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muhammad Garba, 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems technicians from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, search for a signal during an exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, California, Jan. 5 - Feb. 24, 2024. This was part of a joint military exercise between the 53rd CAOS and United States Marine Corps’ Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit from Cherry Point, North Carolina. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:53
    This work, Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California
    Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center
    53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron
    Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit

