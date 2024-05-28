Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise

Twentynine Palms, Ca. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Buck, standing, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muhammad Garba, 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems technicians from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, search for a signal during an exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, California, Jan. 5 - Feb. 24, 2024. This was part of a joint military exercise between the 53rd CAOS and United States Marine Corps’ Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit from Cherry Point, North Carolina. (Courtesy photo)

