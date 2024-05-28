Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing

    Twentynine Palms, Ca. – U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and members of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit from Cherry Point, North Carolina, participate in a joint airfield exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, California, Jan. 5 - Feb. 24, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to practice interoperability techniques and tactics in a joint combat environment. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:53
    Photo ID: 8442515
    VIRIN: 240528-F-F3494-1002
    Resolution: 525x362
    Size: 54.73 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise
    Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise
    Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Robins&rsquo; 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California
    Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center
    53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron
    Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT