Twentynine Palms, Ca. – U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and members of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit from Cherry Point, North Carolina, participate in a joint airfield exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, California, Jan. 5 - Feb. 24, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to practice interoperability techniques and tactics in a joint combat environment. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8442515
|VIRIN:
|240528-F-F3494-1002
|Resolution:
|525x362
|Size:
|54.73 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT