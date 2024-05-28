Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise

Twentynine Palms, Ca. – U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and members of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit from Cherry Point, North Carolina, participate in a joint airfield exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, California, Jan. 5 - Feb. 24, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to practice interoperability techniques and tactics in a joint combat environment. (Courtesy photo)

