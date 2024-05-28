Robins’ 53rd CAOS, USMC participate in joint airfield exercise

Twentynine Palms, Ca. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Buck, left, 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems technician from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jacob Chmielewski, Marine Air Control Squadron 2 unit radar maintenance chief from Cherry Point, North Carolina, participate in a joint airfield exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, California, Jan. 5 - Feb. 24, 2024. This was part of a joint military exercise between the two branches to strengthen national security and maintain readiness. (Courtesy photo)
