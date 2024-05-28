Sailors prepare to shoot M18 pistols during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, May 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman Kyle Magtira)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 05:45 Photo ID: 8441765 VIRIN: 240527-N-NO869-3040 Resolution: 4849x3233 Size: 1.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors participate in a gun shoot [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.