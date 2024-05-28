Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors participate in a gun shoot [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Sailors participate in a gun shoot

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) shoot M18 pistols during a gun shoot in the Pacific Ocean, May 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman Kyle Magtira)

