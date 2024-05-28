USS Tripoli Sailors participate in a gun shoot

Sailors set up paper targets during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, May 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman Kyle Magtira)
