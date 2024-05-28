Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 2 of 3]

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Montrell Bronson, a native of South Carolina, left, and an aviation maintenance specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and Capt. Sean O’Brien, a native of Illinois, and the station ordnance officer for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8441546
    VIRIN: 240513-M-PW644-1027
    Resolution: 4311x6464
    Size: 20.59 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ordnance
    H&HS
    MALS-13
    Prior enlisted
    Faces of Iwakuni

