Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8441546 VIRIN: 240513-M-PW644-1027 Resolution: 4311x6464 Size: 20.59 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.