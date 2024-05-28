U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Montrell Bronson, a native of South Carolina, left, and an aviation maintenance specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and Capt. Sean O’Brien, a native of Illinois, and the station ordnance officer for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8441546
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-PW644-1027
|Resolution:
|4311x6464
|Size:
|20.59 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT