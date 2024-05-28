Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 1 of 3]

    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean O’Brien, a native of Illinois, and the station ordnance officer for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, poses for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2024. O’Brien was born and raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois and originally did not think of the military as the correct career path for himself. Now, with over 22 years of service, O’Brien has spent much of his time in the military carving new career paths, leading Marines and Sailors, and building a family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8441545
    VIRIN: 240513-M-PW644-1002
    Resolution: 6638x4427
    Size: 14.14 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.
    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.
    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ordnance
    H&HS
    MALS-13
    Prior enlisted
    Faces of Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT