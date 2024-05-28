Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8441547 VIRIN: 240531-M-PW644-1001 Resolution: 1125x837 Size: 189.33 KB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.