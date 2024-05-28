U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean O’Brien, a native of Illinois, then an Aviation Ordnance Systems Technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 13, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 2007. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8441547
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-PW644-1001
|Resolution:
|1125x837
|Size:
|189.33 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Right Choice is Not Always the Clear Choice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Continuously Looks Forward with Over 20 Years of Service.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT