U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Parker Holton, left, assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates proper tourniquet application for Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Marine Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during a medical subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8441454
|VIRIN:
|240530-M-HP224-3086
|Resolution:
|7147x4767
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Strike 24: Medical SMEE [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
