    Tiger Strike 24: Medical SMEE [Image 9 of 10]

    Tiger Strike 24: Medical SMEE

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate proper tourniquet placement for Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Marine Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during a medical subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 23:06
    Photo ID: 8441453
    VIRIN: 240530-M-HP224-3085
    Resolution: 7753x5171
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: Medical SMEE [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Tiger Strike
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    10th BDE (Para)

