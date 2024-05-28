Tiger Strike 24: Medical SMEE

A Malaysian soldier assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Marine Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), practices wrapping a simulated wound during a medical subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

