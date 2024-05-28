Adm. Stephen Koehler and Fleet Master Chief Davis visit USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) and Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 25, 2024) – Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis, left, and Master Chief Christopher Bean, command master chief, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, discuss submarine operations onboard Naval Base Guam, May 25, 2024. Davis visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership, aiming to deepen his understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant James Caliva)

