Adm. Stephen Koehler and Fleet Master Chief Davis visit USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) and Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 25, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Cmdr. Alexander Franz, commanding officer, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), right, discuss the submarines mast during a tour aboard Jefferson City, May 25, 2024. . Koehler visited Jefferson City, currently stationed at Naval Base Guam, to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership, aiming to deepen his understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant James Caliva)

