NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 25, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Cmdr. Alexander Franz, commanding officer, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), right, discuss the submarines mast during a tour aboard Jefferson City, May 25, 2024. . Koehler visited Jefferson City, currently stationed at Naval Base Guam, to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership, aiming to deepen his understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant James Caliva)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 21:53
|Photo ID:
|8441386
|VIRIN:
|240525-N-QR679-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x1022
|Size:
|337.29 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler and Fleet Master Chief Davis visit USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) and Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam [Image 9 of 9], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
