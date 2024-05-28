Adm. Stephen Koehler and Fleet Master Chief Davis visit USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) and Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 25, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis, left, pose for a photo with leadership from Submarine Squadron Fifteen, May 25, 2024. Koehler and Davis visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership, aiming to deepen his understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant James Caliva)

