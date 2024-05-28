Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Stephen Koehler and Fleet Master Chief Davis visit USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) and Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 9]

    Adm. Stephen Koehler and Fleet Master Chief Davis visit USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) and Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 25, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis, left, pose for a photo with leadership from Submarine Squadron Fifteen, May 25, 2024. Koehler and Davis visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership, aiming to deepen his understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant James Caliva)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 21:53
    Photo ID: 8441393
    VIRIN: 240525-N-QR679-1008
    Resolution: 1430x954
    Size: 433.57 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759)
    Fleet Master Chief
    Pacific Fleet
    Polaris Point
    Admiral Koehler
    Master Chief Davis

