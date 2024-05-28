Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio participates in Inaugural Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 30, 2024) – Dr. Luis Martinez (center), of San Angelo, Texas, a research microbiologist, joined by Tarea Burton, a research associate, assigned to the Biomaterials Department, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks with an attendee of the inaugural Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium held at the Center of the Intrepid. The event was designed for researchers within Joint Base San Antonio to better understand the type of work they are conducting to further collaborative opportunities. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Navy Medicine
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Military Research
    Know Your Military

