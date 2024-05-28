NAMRU San Antonio participates in Inaugural Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 30, 2024) – Dr. Clifford Morgan (left), a research cell biologist, joined by Dr. Leslie Neidert, a research physiologist, assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks with a presenter during the inaugural Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium held at the Center of the Intrepid. The event was designed for researchers within Joint Base San Antonio to better understand the type of work they are conducting to further collaborative opportunities. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

