NAMRU San Antonio participates in Inaugural Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 30, 2024) – Research scientists from Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by other research scientists and clinicians from the U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing (MDW), U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (ISR), Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), and others, participated in the inaugural Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium held at the Center of the Intrepid.



According to Dr. W. Lee Chambers, senior scientist for the Center for the Intrepid’s Military Performance Laboratory, the goal of the event was to get everyone talking about the types of research being conducted at the various laboratories and for researchers within Joint Base San Antonio to better understand the type of work they are conducting to further collaborative opportunities.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.