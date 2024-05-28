Deployment reunites 75th EAS member with family after 16 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Dennis, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H aircraft maintainer, poses for a photo with his brother and mother during his promotion ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 17, 2024. The 75th EAS worked with Dennis and his family in order to arrange a visit to attend his promotion ceremony as well as experience Dennis’ work and lifestyle on base during his deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
