U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Dennis, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H aircraft maintainer, poses for a photo with his brother and mother during his promotion ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 17, 2024. The 75th EAS worked with Dennis and his family in order to arrange a visit to attend his promotion ceremony as well as experience Dennis’ work and lifestyle on base during his deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 04:43 Photo ID: 8438887 VIRIN: 240517-F-TK834-1498 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.65 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployment reunites 75th EAS member with family after 16 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.