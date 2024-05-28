Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployment reunites 75th EAS member with family after 16 years [Image 3 of 7]

    Deployment reunites 75th EAS member with family after 16 years

    DJIBOUTI

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Dennis, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H aircraft maintainer, poses for a photo with his brother during his promotion ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 17, 2024. The 75th EAS worked with Dennis and his family in order to arrange a visit to attend his promotion ceremony as well as experience Dennis’ work and lifestyle on base during his deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

