Deployment reunites 75th EAS member with family after 16 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Dennis, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H aircraft maintainer, poses for a photo with his family and the 75th EAS during his promotion ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 17, 2024. Dennis was reunited with his family from Ghana, after 16 years, during his deployment to Camp Lemonnier with the 75th EAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

