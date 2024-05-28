Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Maintenance Squadron performs phase inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    354th Maintenance Squadron performs phase inspection

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 354th Maintenance Squadron conduct a phase inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 13, 2024. These in-depth inspections are done regularly to ensure the aircraft remains in safe operating conditions and aligns with major maintenance actions so they can be completed together and minimize downtime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:47
    VIRIN: 240513-F-CJ259-1067
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    This work, 354th Maintenance Squadron performs phase inspection [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson
    Phase
    354 MXS

