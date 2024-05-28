354th Maintenance Squadron performs phase inspection

Airmen assigned to the 354th Maintenance Squadron test the landing gear on a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron during a phase inspection at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 13, 2024. These in-depth inspections are done regularly to ensure the aircraft remains in safe operating conditions and aligns with major maintenance actions so they can be completed together and minimize downtime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

